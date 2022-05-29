BitCore (BTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $200,565.00

BitCore (BTX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $200,565.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,438.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.64 or 0.06160834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017266 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00217024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.65 or 0.00627245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.64 or 0.00634004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00079851 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004444 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

