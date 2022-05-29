BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Up 117.3% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the April 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
