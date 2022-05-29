BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Up 117.3% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the April 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 209.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 269,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 182,638 shares in the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

