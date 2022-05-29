Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the April 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 373,713 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 249,423 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 581,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 778,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 196,411 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

