Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the April 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BCX stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $11.62.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (Get Rating)
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
