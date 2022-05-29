Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 1,094,388 shares valued at $66,464,520. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX opened at $121.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.39 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

