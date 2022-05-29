Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 20,560.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 538,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,718,000 after purchasing an additional 536,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In other news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,094,388 shares valued at $66,464,520. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.