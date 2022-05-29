Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.56. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

