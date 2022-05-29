Blair William & Co. IL Invests $5.52 Million in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 308,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Similarweb by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMWB shares. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

