Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Blue Dolphin Energy stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

