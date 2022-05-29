bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stake Lessened by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,276 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of bluebird bio worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,800 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $15,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 581,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 414,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About bluebird bio (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.