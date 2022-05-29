BOSAGORA Price Down 4.6% This Week (BOA)

BOSAGORA (BOA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BOSAGORA has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,346.21 or 0.99917884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001703 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA (CRYPTO:BOA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

