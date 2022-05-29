Boson Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.73 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.73 million and $1.13 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,898,166 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

