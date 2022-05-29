Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.91.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 758,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,880. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.87. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a one year low of $102.49 and a one year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 16.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

