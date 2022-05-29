BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in BP were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BP by 98.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in BP by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in BP by 10.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in BP by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Shares of BP stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

