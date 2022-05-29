Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. Brady also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.08-$3.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brady will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brady by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.