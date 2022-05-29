BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $414.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at $110,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.