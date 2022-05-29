Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 429.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37,737 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $218,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $150,000. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 8,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $572.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $563.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.42. The stock has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,531 shares of company stock worth $16,194,942. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

