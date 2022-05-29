Bridgewater Associates LP Has $14.76 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Casey’s General Stores worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $209.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.50 and its 200-day moving average is $194.77. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

