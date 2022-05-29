Bridgewater Associates LP Has $20.16 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $20,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $8,028,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Insulet by 1,412.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 162,158 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet stock opened at $235.21 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

