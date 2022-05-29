Bridgewater Associates LP Has $21.96 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,264 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Pool worth $21,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Pool by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $406.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $377.52 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.90.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.