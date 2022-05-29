Bridgewater Associates LP Has $26.77 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 529,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $26,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 338.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,957 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,506,000 after purchasing an additional 305,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,178,000 after buying an additional 286,689 shares during the period.

EWW opened at $53.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

