Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE CAH opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

