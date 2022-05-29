Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $16.03 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 186,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $6,791,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

