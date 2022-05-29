Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 32,742 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,742 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $24,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after buying an additional 842,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 627.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 232,354 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average is $141.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

