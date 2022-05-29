Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 35,569 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,569 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

NYSE:WHR opened at $182.81 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day moving average of $202.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

