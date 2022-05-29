Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 887,614 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 887,614 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $35,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

