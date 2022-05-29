Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 21,113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 254.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

