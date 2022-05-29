British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,686. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.
About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
