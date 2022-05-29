British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,686. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

