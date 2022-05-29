Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives $351.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.35.

BTVCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.58) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Britvic has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.97%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

