Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives $351.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.35.
BTVCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.58) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Britvic has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.
About Britvic (Get Rating)
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Britvic (BTVCY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.