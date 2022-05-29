Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BWEN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.74 on Friday. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $174,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

