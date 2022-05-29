Brokerages Anticipate EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for EQRx’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EQRx will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EQRx.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQRX. Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQRx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EQRx stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. EQRx has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in EQRx during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQRx (EQRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.