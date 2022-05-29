Brokerages Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will report $21.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $26.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $95.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.23 million to $100.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $111.60 million, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $115.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

OIIM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 66,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile (Get Rating)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.