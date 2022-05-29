Brokerages Anticipate Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) will report sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.01 billion and the highest is $7.89 billion. Paramount Global reported sales of $6.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year sales of $30.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.77 billion to $32.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.07 billion to $34.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paramount Global.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. 9,179,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,007,182. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

