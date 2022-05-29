Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Primo Water reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -718.50 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 459,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Primo Water by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

