Brokerages Anticipate Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to Post $1.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sempra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.61. Sempra posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sempra.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

