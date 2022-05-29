Brokerages Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Skillz posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Skillz stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 8,409,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,131,503. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. Skillz has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $794.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.