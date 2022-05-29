Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $605.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $605.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $624.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $593.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $527.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,864,000 after purchasing an additional 629,817 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,626,000 after acquiring an additional 828,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

