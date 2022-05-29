Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) to post sales of $14.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $15.08 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $14.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $60.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.46 billion to $61.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.56 billion to $64.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.82.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.55. 1,640,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,999. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.29 and its 200 day moving average is $243.19. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $198.69 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3,036.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 40.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,211,000 after purchasing an additional 87,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

