Brokerages Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,791. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

