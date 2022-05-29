Brokerages Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.34. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

KMB opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

