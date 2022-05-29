Brokerages Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.77 Million

Analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will report $105.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.04 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $97.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $433.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.10 million to $441.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $451.93 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $458.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. TheStreet raised LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,654. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $180.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 415.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in LSI Industries by 29.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

