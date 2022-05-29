Brokerages Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will post sales of $609.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $619.30 million and the lowest is $597.76 million. REV Group posted sales of $643.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 611.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in REV Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in REV Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in REV Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REVG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. 140,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,925. REV Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $793.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

