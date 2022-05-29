Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.84. Welltower reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

WELL traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,488. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. Welltower has a 1 year low of $74.35 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.