Brokerages Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Worthington Industries reported sales of $978.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,247. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

