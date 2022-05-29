Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,271,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $11.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.53. 627,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,856. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.26. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $309.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

