Brokerages Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target at $19.75

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 80,523 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,400,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 244,939 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. 417,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,166. The company has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.