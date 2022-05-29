Brokerages Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target at $19.75

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 80,523 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,400,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 244,939 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
