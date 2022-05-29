Brokerages Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) PT at $109.43

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

BBY stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,571. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

