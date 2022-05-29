Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Target Price at GBX 855.25

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 855.25 ($10.76).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.64) to GBX 1,150 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 980 ($12.33) to GBX 1,170 ($14.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 656 ($8.25) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 779.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 670.42. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 388.80 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.64). The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.70), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($206,473.16).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

