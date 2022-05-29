Brokerages Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT at $72.98

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KBC Group from €71.00 ($75.53) to €69.00 ($73.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($84.04) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $2.7804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

