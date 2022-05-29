Brokerages Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) PT at $31.20

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 188,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,123. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 89,049 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $1,195,037.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,336,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,306.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $897,458.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,551.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 293,893 shares of company stock worth $3,540,399 in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,904 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,072,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 415,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,250,000 after acquiring an additional 335,959 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

