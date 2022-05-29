Brokerages Set OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Target Price at $51.50

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($51.60) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.06) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

